Expand Your Perspective: Supply Chain Q&A

In this Q&A, our leaders from across the combined organization of S&P Global and IHS Markit share how we are expanding perspectives through supply chain intelligence. From manufacturers and buyers to shipping and logistics, see how you can get the trade coverage you need to stay ahead of the competition.

When you think about the future of supply chain intelligence — how can we help clients?

Wilhelm Greyling — Supply Chain Solutions:

Supply chain professionals are looking for the crystal ball to help them understand what and where the risk is in relation to their intermittent supply chain. We have thousands of data assets, capabilities, and information and industry experts supporting the entire supply chain process. We will combine our assets into a single supply chain narrative, providing solutions that speak directly to today's supply chain challenges.

Alyssa Le-Sayone — Supply Chain Solutions:

Data is at the heart of what we do, and our acquisition of Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence added details on more than two billion global shipment transactions. This timely expansion enabled us to better help clients with their supply chain challenges resulting from tariff wars, COVID-19, and other disruptions.

How will we partner with clients in this space to drive innovation?

Alyssa Le-Sayone — Supply Chain Solutions:

We spend a lot of time speaking with our clients to better understand new emerging use cases and challenges they may have. We have normalized vast amounts of trade data and developed robust visualization tools to simplify access with quick snapshots of global activity to support competitive intelligence, vendor due diligence, and risk monitoring.

Wilhelm Greyling — Supply Chain Solutions:

We partner with every single client and focus on their specific goals and objectives – so we can design an outcome that would drive those objectives and goals. When it comes to solution development, we also partner with clients as part of the development process. One example is our end-end supply chain risk solution – where we are working with several clients in a partner environment to ensure we develop a solution that speaks to industry needs.

How do you think we are expanding perspectives across our new combined company?

Wilhelm Greyling — Supply Chain Solutions:

Our customers will benefit tremendously from the merger, especially in the supply chain space. This merger is bringing together two of the world’s leading companies when it comes to intelligence, insight, and expertise. The respective assets and capabilities are highly complementary, and jointly we can offer truly unique supply chain capabilities across all sectors and industries.

Alyssa Le-Sayone — Supply Chain Solutions:

The merger with IHS Markit is incredibly exciting given their vast expertise in the supply chain space and positions us to exponentially increase our offering to meet the ever-growing demand for actionable supply chain intelligence.