Average Q2 2022 transaction size across all industries increased to $65M as compared to the average of $46M the same quarter last year. Total number of transactions dropped to 3,612 as compared to 4,319 while 4 out of 11 industries experience an increase in aggregate transaction value, led by Industrials with an increase of $55.30 Billion.

EXPLORE OUR DATA TO ASSESS THE M&A LANDSCAPE