Essential Energy Insights, April 2021

The U.S. has committed to reduce economywide greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% from 2005 levels by 2030 as part of its renewed membership in the global Paris Agreement on climate change. In this issue, gain insights into the impact of Biden's 100 Day and the progress of energy transition.

