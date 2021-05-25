The U.S. has committed to reduce economywide greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% from 2005 levels by 2030 as part of its renewed membership in the global Paris Agreement on climate change. In this issue, gain insights into the impact of Biden's 100 Day and the progress of energy transition.
Essential Energy Insights, April 2021
US utility commissioners: Who they are and how they impact regulation
Climate Credit Analytics: Linking climate scenarios to financial impacts
Essential Metals & Mining Insights, April 2021
The Heightened Regulatory Environment: Is the Banking Sector Facing More Fines?