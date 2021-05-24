Challenged by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the averages of the equity returns authorized for electric and gas utilities nationwide fell to their lowest levels on record in 2020, at 9.44% and 9.46% respectively. While increased capital spending will continue to drive rate case activity, the incremental investment and expenses will put downward pressure on authorized ROEs that have been suppressed by historically low interest rates. Discover the key trends and outlook for U.S. utilities and power sector.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: U.S. Utilities and Power
