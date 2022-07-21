Broad Environmental Data Guides an Insurer’s Journey to Net Zero

The Client: A European-based insurance company serving clients around the world









Users: A cross-company team representing numerous functions

Getting ahead of climate risk requires that companies have a detailed understanding of their carbon footprint and underlying sources of emissions, as well as forward-looking metrics on physical and transition risks. Physical risks refer to hazards related to more frequent and extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, or the longer-term effects of climate change, such as sea level rise. Transition risks refer to the costs related to moving to a low-carbon economy, such as increased carbon prices as the result of government policies. This large insurance company understands the important role it plays in the communities it serves and is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which promotes best practices in emissions reduction. It is also working on an action plan and timeframe to reach net zero. The company sees this as a three-pronged undertaking: (1) reduce direct carbon emissions from directly owned operations, (2) identify carbon emissions of suppliers and engage with the largest emitters of greenhouse gases (GHGs) on climate strategies, and (3) ensure that its investment portfolio integrates ESG factors in the asset allocation process. The heads of financial risk and the asset management team were to lead the initiative and realized they needed more extensive data and analytical tools to effectively assess these carbon footprints and track improvements over time.