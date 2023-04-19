We are excited to announce ChartIQ is now part of S&P Global — bringing together the best charting, content and workflow solutions.

Accessibility, one step at a time.

Global accessibility is imperative for users who need to access our charting solutions and smart desktop technology in different ways. Developing our software with WCAG standards in mind means our clients are able to provide accessibility features out-of-the-box for their own clients. Helping to make our clients’ solutions more accessible for their clients is a cycle of inclusiveness that we’re happy to be a part of.

Over the past year, we've ramped up our accessibility initiatives both internally and as part of our product roadmaps, and now our solutions include pre-built accessibility features. This means our clients can begin to meet WCAG standards faster than they had previously planned.

Accessibility is becoming more and more important to our clients, says Eugene Sorenson, Head of ChartIQ, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “We're expediting their development cycles by providing out-of-the-box features for users of all abilities.

New tabbing and keyboard shortcuts set ChartIQ apart.

Our world-renowned HTML5 stock charts are used on millions of desktops around the world by online brokerages, solutions providers, and both buy- and sell-side institutions. Users vary from light to expert power users, and use cases include all sectors of finance. We are now making our charts more accessible to those users with unique needs, and in turn providing our clients with an easy way to provide equal access to all.

Beginning with ChartIQ version 8.1, we’ve been focused on accessibility and have included features such as shortcuts and keyboard navigation. Our ChartIQ 8.3 release introduces even more keyboard accessibility with chart controls that can be navigated with tab or arrow keys. These controls include:

Symbol lookup

Comparison lookup

Chart legend (Plots control)

Study preferences dialog and delete (X) control (from the Studies menu)

Zoom and full screen controls, including continuous zoom

Range selector

For illustrative purposes only. Chart comparison lookup selected using keyboard

Keyboard shortcuts have been added to show/hide add-ons, plug-ins, and chart features such as:

Table View (to support screen readers)

Outliers

Market Depth

Trade from Chart

Symbol Lookup

A complete list of keyboard shortcuts can be found in the Keyboard Shortcuts Legend, which can be opened from the Preferences menu or the keyboard shortcuts icon (at the bottom of the chart).