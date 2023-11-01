A University Expands Its Perspectives with Aftermarket Research

The Client: A U.S.-based university









Users: The head librarians









Many students and faculty members are attracted to universities that are known for introducing new courses and innovative teaching methods that provide real-world learning experiences. As data-driven analysis continues to be more sophisticated across disciplines, it is not surprising that offering access to the same information and tools used by professionals in the workplace is playing an increasingly important role in giving universities a competitive edge.



The head librarian at this U.S.-based university was well aware of today's realities and recognized the importance of providing students with learning experiences that would prepare them for their jobs of choice. For finance students, she saw the need to offer data used by global finance professionals with analytical tools to enhance their understanding of important financial concepts, trends, and workflows. The school was already a subscriber to several S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) services, and the head librarian was interested in expanding the university's offering to expand the perspectives of the Professors, Academic Researcher, and Students.

Pain Points

The head librarian wanted to increase the University's competitive advantage by adding state-of the art capabilities for finance students to learn as much as possible through deep analysis of companies and industries. In particular, she wanted to complement her current Market Intelligence subscription of standardized global company fundamental and market data with:

- Extensive information from a wide range of well-known brokerage firms available in one easy-to-access location.

- Strong search capabilities to quickly zero in on companies and industries of interest.

- Thumbnail views of research reports to assess the content before downloading.

- Side-by-side comparisons of reports to easily see differences in analyst reviews.

The head librarian contacted her Market Intelligence relationship manager to discuss what was available.

The Solution

The Market Intelligence specialists described the Aftermarket Research collection, plus a wide range of data, analytical tools, news and research that is automatically available on the S&P Capital IQ Pro desktop. This information coupled with the the news that the company had won WatersTechnolgy's award for Best Research Provider for three consecutive years.[1] showcased that the University would have data of distinction, compared to its competitors. Since most students used the university's website, they would be able to access the desktop via a single sign-on capability on the website. This add-on solution set to the existing subscription would enable students to: