A University Expands Its Perspectives with Aftermarket Research

The Client:A U.S.-based university
Users:The head librarians
Many students and faculty members are attracted to universities that are known for introducing new courses and innovative teaching methods that provide real-world learning experiences. As data-driven analysis continues to be more sophisticated across disciplines, it is not surprising that offering access to the same information and tools used by professionals in the workplace is playing an increasingly important role in giving universities a competitive edge.
The head librarian at this U.S.-based university was well aware of today's realities and recognized the importance of providing students with learning experiences that would prepare them for their jobs of choice. For finance students, she saw the need to offer data used by global finance professionals with analytical tools to enhance their understanding of important financial concepts, trends, and workflows. The school was already a subscriber to several S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) services, and the head librarian was interested in expanding the university's offering to expand the perspectives of the Professors, Academic Researcher, and Students.
Pain Points
The head librarian wanted to increase the University's competitive advantage by adding state-of the art capabilities for finance students to learn as much as possible through deep analysis of companies and industries. In particular, she wanted to complement her current Market Intelligence subscription of standardized global company fundamental and market data with:
- Extensive information from a wide range of well-known brokerage firms available in one easy-to-access location.
- Strong search capabilities to quickly zero in on companies and industries of interest.
- Thumbnail views of research reports to assess the content before downloading.
- Side-by-side comparisons of reports to easily see differences in analyst reviews.
The head librarian contacted her Market Intelligence relationship manager to discuss what was available.
The Solution
The Market Intelligence specialists described the Aftermarket Research collection, plus a wide range of data, analytical tools, news and research that is automatically available on the S&P Capital IQ Pro desktop. This information coupled with the the news that the company had won WatersTechnolgy's award for Best Research Provider for three consecutive years.[1] showcased that the University would have data of distinction, compared to its competitors. Since most students used the university's website, they would be able to access the desktop via a single sign-on capability on the website. This add-on solution set to the existing subscription would enable students to:
|See what the market thinks about industries and companies.
The Aftermarket Research collection features 30+ million reports from 1,800+ global investment research providers, including small- to middle-market brokers, to help users gain essential perspectives on the companies, sectors and industries they track.
Users can search on numerous fields, including:
- Ticker(s)/Company name
- Analyst
- Keywords
- Date range
- Contributors
- Categories
- Asset class
- Industries
- Geography
- Languages
- Page length
Searches can be saved for quick retrieval, and users can learn about a report of interest before downloading, using precision search capabilities to evaluate:
- Relevancy: Locate relevant reports, ranked according to keyword search relevancy.
- Table of Contents: View a page-by-page summary of sections and tables in each report.
- Document Thumbnails: Preview the contents and layout of a report before downloading.
- Keywords in Context: Discover the context for a specific keyword or phrase of interest. Keyword searches also support synonyms and acronyms with keyword snippets and visualizations to quickly surface relevant research reports.
- Multi-Preview Options: Compare and contrast multiple reports using keyword mentions, table of contents and report synopsis.
In addition, users can:
- Organize downloads by using batch-preview print and download functions.
- Monitor the information of most interest by creating saved searches and email alerts.
Use mobile apps for smartphones and iPads to access the latest research to stay connected to markets and companies.
Round out stories with complementary datasets
Transactions provides profiles of approximately 2 million deals captured across the globe. Some of the fields that may be available include a synopsis that lists deal size, company participants, advisor coverage and associated filings with up to 10 years of history.
Transcripts review data on earnings, M&A activity, company conference calls and special calls.
Key Developments provides information on 1+ million developments, based on 160+ standardized topics. This includes 20,000+ news sources, such as press releases and regulatory filings.
Save time with productivity enhancing tools
A smart screener enables users to instantly find information across companies, news, documents, research, transcripts and investor presentations. A document viewer incorporates AI-based searches to speed up the discovery process for text-based insights across filings and transcripts.
Sophisticated "Find Buyers" and "Targeting" tools enable users to quickly search and rank potential M&A or private placement investors based on detailed criteria.
Quick Comps helps identify the ideal universe for trading comps and Competitors helps view peer groups for particular companies.
|Utilize formulas and pre-built models
|A suite of office tools, including an Excel Add-In, seamlessly powers proprietary models and streamlines presentations. Users can access a library of hundreds of ready-to-use models and templates, integrate data from Excel to PowerPoint or Word with fewer errors and refresh formulas in Excel with just one click.
A University Expands Its Perspectives with Aftermarket Research
