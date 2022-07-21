A PE Firm Gains Additional Insight into Deals with Aftermarket Research

Last year (2021) was a record year for the global private equity (PE) industry as investment activity surpassed the trillion-dollar mark for the first time.[1] That said, fundraising by venture capital and growth funds across the ASEAN economies slowed in the first half of 2022, with only 10 funds in the region managing to raise USD1.2bn, down 78% from USD5.4bn in the previous year.[2] High valuations are somewhat skewed towards the tech and healthcare sectors, reflecting increased competition among potential buyers to chase quality assets in both sectors, and sponsors being more selective with many of these opportunities.

Given the competitive pressures in today's market, members of the investment team at this Asian-based PE firm were eager to uncover new insights to help them better navigate the current challenging environment. With a strong focus on the healthcare sector, they were interested in finding industry-specific information to understand developments, risks and opportunities.

Pain Points

PE funds in Asia have been struggling to raise more money against a backdrop of rising interest rates, global geopolitical tensions and lingering pandemic-related headwinds. The investment team at this PE firm saw opportunities in the healthcare sector, but needed more information to zero in on the most promising firms. In particular, they wanted:

Detailed financial information for both public and private companies in the healthcare sector.

Aftermarket analyst research to gather valuable and unique insights on industries and peer groups and monitor market trends and significant developments.

Strong search capabilities to quickly locate relevant information, plus other workflow efficiency tools.

The team contacted S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") to discuss available datasets and analytical tools.

The Solution

Market Intelligence specialists first mentioned that the company had won the IMD and IRD 2022 awards from Waters Technology for being the best research provider. They then described the Aftermarket Research collection, plus a wide range of data, analytical tools, news and research that is automatically available on the powerful S&P Capital IQ desktop. Together, these capabilities would enable the team to:

Evaluate both public and private companies around the world Premium Financials Dataset provides standardized data for 5,000+ financial, supplemental and industry-specific data items for 150,000+ companies globally, including 95,000+ active and inactive companies across multiple industries.[3] Data is available at numerous frequencies and point-in-time representations of a financial period include press releases, original filings and restatements. Private Company Dataset covers 50+ million company profiles, 9.6+ million with recent financial statements, 85+ million details on private company professionals, 3+ million corporate structures relationships and 1+ early stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase. See what the market thinks about industries and companies The Aftermarket Research collection features 30+ million reports from 1,800+ global investment research providers, including small- to middle-market brokers, to help users gain essential perspectives on the companies, sectors and industries they track. Users can search on numerous fields, including: Ticker(s)/Company name

Analyst

Keywords

Date range

Contributors

Categories

Asset class

Industries

Geography

Languages

Page length Searches can be saved for quick retrieval, and users can learn about a report of interest before downloading, using precision search capabilities to evaluate: Relevancy: Locate relevant reports, ranked according to keyword search relevancy.

Locate relevant reports, ranked according to keyword search relevancy. Table of Contents: View a page-by-page summary of sections and tables in each report.

View a page-by-page summary of sections and tables in each report. Document Thumbnails: Preview the contents and layout of a report before downloading.

Preview the contents and layout of a report before downloading. Keywords in Context: Discover the context for a specific keyword or phrase of interest. Keyword searches also support synonyms and acronyms with keyword snippets and visualizations to quickly surface relevant research reports.

Discover the context for a specific keyword or phrase of interest. Keyword searches also support synonyms and acronyms with keyword snippets and visualizations to quickly surface relevant research reports. Multi-Preview Options: Compare and contrast multiple reports using keyword mentions, table of contents and report synopsis. In addition, users can: Organize downloads by using batch-preview print and download functions.

downloads by using batch-preview print and download functions. Monitor the information of most interest by creating saved searches and email alerts. Use mobile apps for smartphones and iPads to access the latest research to stay connected to markets and companies. Round out stories with complementary datasets Transactions provides profiles of approximately 2 million deals captured across the globe. Some of the fields that may be available include a synopsis that lists deal size, company participants, advisor coverage and associated filings with up to 10 years of history. Transcripts review data on earnings, M&A activity, company conference calls and special calls. The data also comes in a machine-readable format with metadata tagging. Key Developments provides information on 1+ million developments, based on 160+ standardized topics. This includes 20,000+ news sources, such as press releases and regulatory filings. Ownership provides detailed historical equity ownership data on 90,000+ public and private companies, institutional investment firms, mutual funds and insider/individual owners. Save time with productivity enhancing tools A smart screener enables users to instantly find information across companies, news, documents, research, transcripts and investor presentations. A document viewer incorporates AI-based searches to speed up the discovery process for text-based insights across filings and transcripts. Sophisticated “Find Buyers” and “Targeting” tools enable users to quickly search and rank potential M&A or private placement investors based on detailed criteria. “Quick Comps” helps identify the ideal universe for trading comps and “Competitors” helps view peer groups for particular companies. Utilize formulas and pre-built models An Excel Add-In and suite of office tools seamlessly powers proprietary models and streamlines presentations. Users can access a library of hundreds of ready-to-use models and templates. It is possible to integrate data from Excel to PowerPoint or Word with fewer errors and refresh formulas in Excel with just one click.



Key Benefits

A demonstration of the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform convinced members of the investment team that this was the solution set they needed, and they subscribed to the offering. Today they are able to:

Simplify workflows with access to essential data on one integrated and powerful platform.

with access to essential data on one integrated and powerful platform. Gain access to thousands of analyst reports from well-known brokerage houses and market research providers to obtain in-depth company and industry analyses.

to obtain in-depth company and industry analyses. Preview thumbnail views of a report before downloading to understand the content and layout, and c ompare reports with a unique side-by-side preview capability.

of a report before downloading to understand the content and layout, and with a unique side-by-side preview capability. Conduct comprehensive valuations by easily reviewing income statements, balance sheets, cash flows and ratios.

by easily reviewing income statements, balance sheets, cash flows and ratios. Identify a universe of trading comps using “Quick Comps” and “Competitors” to view peer groups for companies.

using “Quick Comps” and “Competitors” to view peer groups for companies. Access search, model building and other tools to save hours of time.

to save hours of time. Leverage an extensive selection of prebuilt model templates, reports and charts.

reports and charts. Rely on dedicated support specialists to help users leverage the data and tools that matter most.



