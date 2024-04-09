A Credit Union Enriches Its CRM System with Actionable Lending Insights

The largest U.S. banks were pessimistic about an early 2024 rebound in loan growth after more weak performance in the fourth quarter of 2023. Median sequential loan growth during that period was 0.9% across the 15 biggest banks, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence"). Elevated interest rates weighed on borrower demand and banks continued to tighten standards across a variety of loan categories.

Commercial line utilization had failed to recover to pre-pandemic levels, with commercial customers being more conservative between geopolitics, wars and supply chain volatility. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans had dropped by a median 0.3% across the biggest banks. All this increased competition for new lending business.

Similarly, credit unions have been competing for loans in their regional markets. While economic growth may be slowing, investor expectations for a soft landing have fueled stock market gains and stronger loan growth is expected later this year.

Members of the business development team at this credit union were charged with uncovering potential loan opportunities for the sales group to pursue. They were reviewing news articles and doing online searches to find leads, which was time-consuming and inefficient. They knew there needed to be a better way to bring in needed revenues for the organization, especially with the anticipated turnaround in loan activity.