At Panjiva, we are focused on delivering the high-quality inputs that our clients need to make decisions. That's why we focus on providing trade data at the individual shipment level, such as:

Bill of lading: Commodity description, consignee, shipper

Cargo weight: kilograms and metric tons

Container info: type, TEU, LCL, value (USD)

Product classifications: HS, HTS, SIC

Company info: revenue, employee count, locations

Corporate family: parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates

Country data: country of origin and destination

Port data: port of lading and unlading

Regional data: Province, state and zip