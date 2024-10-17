Wynnchurch divests Infra Pipe Solutions; Altus Capital acquires Air Innovations

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Wynnchurch Capital LP sold Canadian pipe maker Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd. Perkins Coie LLP and Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP were Wynnchurch's legal advisers, while RBC Capital Markets and William Blair & Co. were its financial advisers.

– Altus Capital Partners Inc. purchased North Syracuse, New York-headquartered industrial air conditioning company Air Innovations.

– Align Capital Partners LP acquired US pollution prevention company MKB Co. LLC. Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP was Align's legal adviser, while McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA was MKB's legal adviser.

– OMERS Private Equity agreed to acquire a majority interest in New Jersey-based managed IT services provider Integris LLC from Frontenac Co. LLC. DLA Piper was Integris and Frontenac's legal adviser, and Baird was their financial adviser. Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP was OMERS' legal adviser.

