Worth Clark buys South Estates Realty; Sage Hospitality snags Mercantile Dining

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Real estate brokerage services provider Worth Clark Realty LLC acquired Texas-based brokerage South Estates Realty from Jackie South. The acquisition will add 15 agents to Worth Clark's team. South Estates Realty logged $54 million in sales volume and facilitated 157 transactions in 2023. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hotel development and investment company Sage Hospitality Resources LLC acquired Denver-based restaurant operator Mercantile Dining & Provision. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

