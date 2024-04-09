Vista and Warburg acquire Redwood Software; Adelis invests in IonOpticks

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Sound Growth Partners acquired ATEK Access Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of automatic door and industrial safety systems.

– Adelis Equity Partners AB invested in healthcare equipment company IonOpticks.

– Vista Equity Partners Management LLC and Warburg Pincus LLC are set to acquire automation software business Redwood Software Inc. from Turn/River Management LP. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was financial adviser to Redwood, and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP was legal adviser to Redwood and Turn/River. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Vista. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP was legal adviser to Warburg.

– Rotunda Capital Partners LLC invested in Mama Lycha Foods, a provider of food and beverage products from Latin America. Statesman Corporate Finance LLC was financial adviser to Rotunda, and Greenberg Traurig LLP was legal adviser. Haynes and Boone LLP was legal adviser to Mama Lycha.

