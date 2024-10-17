 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/visma-to-launch-offer-for-penneo-ardian-buys-remaining-10-stake-in-daphne-3-86600961 content esgSubNav
Visma to launch offer for Penneo; Ardian buys remaining 10% stake in Daphne 3
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Visma AS agreed to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the shares of Danish digital signing platform developer Penneo A/S.

– Ardian acquired the remaining 10% stake in Italian holding company Daphne 3 SpA from TIM SA, granting Impulse I Sarl full ownership of a 30.8% stake in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, which does business as INWIT.

– Visma acquired Belgium-based expense management software developer MobileXpense SA from Fortino Capital Partners NV/SA.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.