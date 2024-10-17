Visma to launch offer for Penneo; Ardian buys remaining 10% stake in Daphne 3

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Visma AS agreed to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the shares of Danish digital signing platform developer Penneo A/S.

– Ardian acquired the remaining 10% stake in Italian holding company Daphne 3 SpA from TIM SA, granting Impulse I Sarl full ownership of a 30.8% stake in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, which does business as INWIT.

– Visma acquired Belgium-based expense management software developer MobileXpense SA from Fortino Capital Partners NV/SA.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.