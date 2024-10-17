Vector Capital to acquire Bigtincan; Wynnchurch divests Gyptech

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Vector Capital Management LP agreed to acquire Australian sales software developer Bigtincan Holdings Ltd. for about A$183 million. Johnson Winter Slattery and Sidley Austin LLP were Vector Capital's legal advisers; Alvarez & Marsal was its financial adviser. Gilbert + Tobin was Bigtincan's legal adviser.

– Wynnchurch Capital LP sold Canadian gypsum wallboard designer Gypsum Technologies Inc., which does business as Gyptech. Perkins Coie LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP were Wynnchurch's legal advisers. Lincoln International was its financial adviser.

– Main Capital Partners BV sold German workflow automation software developer JobRouter AG to Aptean Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.