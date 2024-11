Valante buys major stake in American Foods; General Atlantic invests in Eyewa

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Valante Capital acquired a significant stake in US-based packaged goods distributor American Foods Group LLC.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP led a $100 million series C round for Saudi Arabia- and United Arab Emirates-headquartered glasses retailer Eyewa Fz LLC.

– ITM Communications Ltd., a subsidiary of Aliter Capital LLP, acquired UK-based cybersecurity company Serbus Ltd.

