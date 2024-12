The S&P 500 posted its best one-month performance in November as a post-election stock bump lifted markets broadly.

The large-cap index rose 5.7% in September, closing at an all-time high on Nov. 29. Gains were even higher for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which jumped 7.5%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, which rose 10.8%.

The upturn in stocks followed a down October, which ended an earlier string of monthly gains. Market volatility spiked ahead of the US presidential election yet receded after President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

Sectors

Every S&P 500 sector rose during the month.

Consumer discretionary recorded the highest gain at 13.2%. All but six of the 50 consumer discretionary stocks rose during the month. The sector includes mega-cap, tech-focused companies Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc., which rose 11.5% and 38.2%, respectively.

Similarly, just four of the 72 financials stocks in the S&P 500 fell during the month as most of the sector constituents rose by double digits. Discover Financial Services and Synchrony Financial were the best-performing stocks in the sector, with gains of 22.9% and 22.5%, respectively.

The healthcare sector rose the least among S&P 500 sectors, with a 0.1% gain. Performance was mixed across the sector's 62 constituents.

Best, worst performers

Palantir Technologies Inc. was the best-performing S&P 500 stock in November, rising 61.4% from the end of October. The company beat earnings expectations in its most recent quarter and has benefited from the rise of artificial intelligence technologies.

Specialty chemicals company Celanese Corp. was the worst-performing S&P 500 stock, falling 41.9% during November. The company missed earnings expectations and slashed its upcoming dividend payout by 95%, citing cost-saving measures due to weakened demand for its products.