River Associates acquires ID Label; Elliott sells Roadrunner stake to Prospero

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– River Associates Investments (TN) LLC acquired custom barcode label manufacturer ID Label Inc. Holland & Knight LLP was legal adviser to River Associates, and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP was legal adviser to ID Label.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired petroleum and industrial equipment supplier Northwest Pump & Equipment Co. D.A. Davidson & Co. was financial adviser to H.I.G.

– Prospero Staff Capital acquired majority ownership of cargo ground transportation business Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. from Elliott Investment Management LP, which will retain a minority stake in the company.

