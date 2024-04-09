Prologis' Moghadam highest-compensated US equity REIT CEO in 2023

Industrial real estate investment trust Prologis Inc.'s Hamid Moghadam was the highest-paid CEO in the US equity REIT sector in 2023, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

The bulk of Moghadam's nearly $50.9 million compensation for the year came through stock awards, totaling just under $49 million. Additionally, Moghadam was paid a $1 base salary, along with a $1.9 million cash bonus for 2023. Moghadam's total compensation for 2023 was up 5.7% from $48.2 million the year prior.

Office REIT Vornado Realty Trust's CEO, Steven Roth, ranked second with $26.8 million in total compensation. Year over year, Roth's total compensation was up 170.3% from $9.9 million in 2022.

Charles Meyers, then-CEO of datacenter REIT Equinix Inc., ranked third in 2023, with total compensation of $23.9 million. Meyers transitioned to executive chairman in June.

Among the 20 highest-paid CEOs, 15 saw year-over-year increases in their total compensation for 2023, while five recorded annual decreases compared with the year prior.

Women CEOs at US equity REITs

Eight REITs were led by women CEOs in 2023.

Healthcare REIT Ventas Inc.'s Debra Cafaro was the highest-paid female CEO in the REIT sector, with total compensation of $13.5 million.

Regency Centers Corp. CEO Lisa Palmer ranked second, with total compensation of $9.3 million, followed closely by RLJ Lodging Trust CEO Leslie Hale, with $9.1 million in total compensation.

Largest changes in CEO compensation

Safehold Inc. CEO Jay Sugarman had the largest year-over-year boost in total compensation. The large increase in Sugarman's total compensation stemmed from $7.8 million of stock awards in 2023, boosting the CEO's total compensation to $8.4 million for the year.

Vornado's Roth ranked second, with a 170.3% increase in total compensation, followed by Global Net Lease CEO James Nelson, with a 160.1% year-over-year jump to $1.4 million.

By contrast, Power REIT CEO David Lesser had the largest year-over-year decrease in total compensation, down 90.1%. Lesser was paid a $150,000 base cash salary in 2023, with no bonus or stock awards.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. CEO Stephen Lebovitz came in second with a 57.3% decline in total compensation to $4.8 million in 2023, followed by Simon Property Group Inc. CEO David Simon with a 56.4% decrease to $15.6 million.