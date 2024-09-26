Private equity targets battery energy storage, driven largely by EVs, renewables

Private equity and venture capital investments in the battery energy storage system, energy management and energy storage sector so far in 2024 have exceeded 2023's levels and are on pace to reach one of the highest annual totals in five years.

In the year to Aug. 20, aggregate deal value stood at $17.86 billion globally compared with the $16.17 billion recorded during full year 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The number of announced deals totaled 151 transactions as of Aug. 20.

Falling battery costs and growing demand for renewable energy were key factors sustaining investment momentum amid higher capital costs, said Arun Mani, a principal with KPMG's US power and utilities strategy practice.

"The major driving force behind this investment trend is the market itself," Mani said, citing growth in electric vehicles, increased demand from AI-driven datacenters and a growing recognition of battery energy storage systems in addressing renewable energy needs.

For the year through Aug. 20, global deal value was the highest at the end of the second quarter, at $9.91 billion, up from $3.15 billion for the same quarter in 2023.

However, the deal count in the same period fell 27% to 64.

