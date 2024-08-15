Private equity backers mull Agilus stake sale; Blackstone weighs Aster merger

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– International Finance Corp. and NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC — a private equity fund managed by Jacob Ballas Capital India Pvt. Ltd. and New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC — are weighing the sale of their stake in Agilus Diagnostics Ltd. to Fortis Healthcare Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing sources in the know. The potential sellers own their stake in the India-based clinical laboratory operator with Resurgence PE Investments Ltd., the report added.

– Blackstone Inc. is in talks with the promoters of Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. to merge the company with Quality Care India Ltd., a Blackstone-backed Indian hospital chain, Business Standard reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions. Blackstone will hold a majority stake in the merged entity if the deal closes, the report added.

– Blackstone is interested in acquiring the A$15 billion Australian datacenter business AirTrunk Operating Pty. Ltd. from Macquarie Group Ltd. and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, with possible backing from Canadian pension funds, The Australian reported. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are likely to partner with the US-based private equity giant on the potential acquisition, the report added.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.