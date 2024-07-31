Permira weighs Evelyn exit; 6 buyout firms eye Unilever's ice cream business

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP, KKR & Co. Inc., Growtheum Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. and Everstone Capital Asia Pte. Ltd. are competing for a majority stake in Indian healthcare provider Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt. Ltd, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. Another private equity firm, Indiarf, is out of the running, the report added.

– Mankind Pharma Ltd. leads the competition to acquire Advent International LP-backed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. A deal for the India-based biopharmaceutical company could be announced within weeks, the report added.

– Permira Advisers Ltd. is exploring exit routes for its majority stake in London-based wealth manager Evelyn Partners, the trade name of Tilney Smith & Williamson Ltd., The Times [London] reported. Permira could sell the entire enterprise or individual units of Evelyn, particularly its accountancy business, the report added.

– Advent, Blackstone Inc., Cinven Ltd., Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, CVC Capital Partners PLC and KKR are weighing bids for Unilever PLC's ice cream business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A sale process for the business, which includes brands like Ben & Jerry's and Magnum, is expected to begin later this year, the report added.

– Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Torrent Investments Pvt. Ltd. are in talks with CVC Capital to acquire the firm's controlling stake in Irelia Sports India Pvt. Ltd., owner of Indian Premier League cricket franchise Gujarat Titans, The Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the development. CVC acquired the franchise in 2021, the report added.

– KKR is considering a sale of its stake in Sweden-based life sciences company Biotage AB (publ), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. KKR owns the stake through its Gamma Biosciences GP LLC platform, the report added.

