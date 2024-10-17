 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/periscope-acquires-reptrak-from-catalyst-shamrock-invests-in-de-yan-86445673 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Periscope acquires RepTrak from Catalyst; Shamrock invests in DE-YAN
Blog

The Party is Over: Tupperware’s Failure

Podcast

Private Markets 360 - Episode 17: European Credit Opportunities

Blog

Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator declined in September as cost increases for materials and equipment moderate

Podcast

Next in Tech | Ep. 186: B2B Payments Technology and Markets


Periscope acquires RepTrak from Catalyst; Shamrock invests in DE-YAN

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ezdehar Management acquired the remaining 40% stake it did not already control in supermarket brand Zahran Market.

– Periscope Equity LLC acquired reputation intelligence business The RepTrak Co. from sponsor Catalyst Investors LLC. BrightTower was financial adviser to RepTrak and Catalyst.

– Shamrock Capital Advisors LLC invested in design studio DE-YAN. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal adviser to Shamrock.

– TowerBrook Capital Partners LP and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC completed their previously announced acquisition of healthcare revenue management business R1 RCM Inc.

– TA Associates Management LP is set to acquire a majority stake in healthcare professional services provider Vee Healthtek Inc., formerly a division of Vee Technologies Ltd.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.