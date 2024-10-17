Periscope acquires RepTrak from Catalyst; Shamrock invests in DE-YAN

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ezdehar Management acquired the remaining 40% stake it did not already control in supermarket brand Zahran Market.

– Periscope Equity LLC acquired reputation intelligence business The RepTrak Co. from sponsor Catalyst Investors LLC. BrightTower was financial adviser to RepTrak and Catalyst.

– Shamrock Capital Advisors LLC invested in design studio DE-YAN. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal adviser to Shamrock.

– TowerBrook Capital Partners LP and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC completed their previously announced acquisition of healthcare revenue management business R1 RCM Inc.

– TA Associates Management LP is set to acquire a majority stake in healthcare professional services provider Vee Healthtek Inc., formerly a division of Vee Technologies Ltd.

