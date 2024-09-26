Pelican exits Atech; TPG and GIC acquire Techem

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Pelican Capital LLP exited its investment in cloud services provider Atech Support Ltd. with a sale to iomart Group PLC.

– Lead investor TPG Capital LP and minority investor GIC Pte. Ltd. acquired digital energy services platform Techem GmbH from Partners Group Holding AG and co-investors Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

– Thoma Bravo LP acquired a majority stake in IT management solutions provider USU Product Business from USU Software AG. Guggenheim and RSM Ebner Stolz were financial advisers to USU and Heuking was legal adviser. Raymond James was financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Thoma Bravo.

– GTCR LLC is set to acquire direct-to-consumer insurance services company TRANZACT in a carve-out from Willis Towers Watson PLC.

