Partners Group leads Blue Sea acquisition; PSG invests in apaleo

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Partners Group Holding AG partnered with Portobello Capital Gestión SGEIC SA on the acquisition of Hotels & Resorts Blue Sea SL, manager of a chain of hotels in Spain.

– PSG Equity LLC invested in apaleo GmbH, developer of a property management platform for hotel and apartment operators.

– Saothair Capital Partners LLC completed its acquisition of window manufacturer and distributor Pioneer Window Manufacturing Inc.

– Growth Catalyst Partners LP acquired technology and science strategy group InspiredMinds!.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.