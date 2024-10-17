 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/partners-group-leads-blue-sea-acquisition-psg-invests-in-apaleo-86470115 content esgSubNav
Partners Group leads Blue Sea acquisition; PSG invests in apaleo
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Partners Group Holding AG partnered with Portobello Capital Gestión SGEIC SA on the acquisition of Hotels & Resorts Blue Sea SL, manager of a chain of hotels in Spain.

– PSG Equity LLC invested in apaleo GmbH, developer of a property management platform for hotel and apartment operators.

– Saothair Capital Partners LLC completed its acquisition of window manufacturer and distributor Pioneer Window Manufacturing Inc.

– Growth Catalyst Partners LP acquired technology and science strategy group InspiredMinds!.

