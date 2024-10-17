Paine Schwartz acquires Promix; Ember invests in Advanced Recycling Technologies

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Paine Schwartz Partners LLC acquired supplements brand Promix LLC. Giannuzzi Lewendon was an adviser to Promix, and Morrison Foerster acted as legal adviser to Pain Schwartz Partners on the transaction.

– Ember Infrastructure Management LP invested in Advanced Recycling Technologies Oz LLC, a company that designs, installs, owns and operates distributed systems to recover and monetize metals from waste streams.

– LeafLink Inc. acquired wholesale cannabis platform Leaf Trade Inc. from an investor group including Hyde Park Angels, Artemis Growth Partners LLC and Chingona Ventures Management LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Y Combinator- and Charles River Ventures Inc.-backed cryptocurrency trading pre-clearance and post-trade monitoring solutions provider Argus Inc., doing business as Aer Compliance, was acquired by StarCompliance Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Nautic Partners LLC agreed to acquire tape manufacturer Berry Specialty Tapes LLC from Berry Global Group Inc. for a headline purchase price of about $540 million, which is subject to closing adjustments. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is exclusive financial adviser and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is acting as legal counsel to Berry. Santander is exclusive financial adviser and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is serving as legal counsel to Nautic.

