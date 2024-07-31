North American insurance underwriter M&A activity rebounds in Q2

North American insurance underwriter deal activity rose significantly during the second quarter of 2024, recovering from a first quarter marred by inflationary pressures and a difficult M&A environment.

Both the frequency and aggregate value of transactions involving insurance underwriters increased sequentially in the second quarter, bucking the trend in the broader M&A market in the US and Canada, which slowed due to relatively high interest rates and financing challenges.

The number of insurance underwriter transactions climbed by nearly 38% to 22, aligning with totals in 2023. Aggregate transaction value increased by about 829% to $4.80 billion quarter over quarter, a notable increase from the first quarter's recent low of approximately $520 million.

Nippon Life enters the fray

The largest underwriter deal of the second quarter was Nippon Life Insurance Co.'s purchase of a 20% stake in Corebridge Financial Inc. for $3.8 billion.

The deal is the largest ever for Nippon Life, surpassing two 2015 acquisitions in Japan and Australia, which both exceeded a billion dollars.

Nippon Life is prioritizing expanding its revenue streams, and growing its insurance and asset management businesses will be key to this goal, a spokesperson told S&P Global Market Intelligence in an email. Asia-Pacific is one of the potential target markets for acquisitions, "although there is currently nothing decided yet," the spokesperson added.

The second-largest underwriter deal of the quarter was American Acorn Corp.'s acquisition of Ambac Assurance Corp. for $420 million, followed in third place by RiverStone International Holdings Inc.'s acquisition of Electric Insurance Co. for $333 million.