Nordic Capital to acquire Anaqua from Astorg; Sentinel acquires NSI Industries

– Nordic Capital is set to acquire intellectual property management technology solutions and services provider Anaqua Inc. from current sponsor Astorg Asset Management SARL. William Blair was financial adviser to Nordic Capital. Arma Partners and Jefferies were financial advisers and Latham & Watkins was legal adviser to Astorg and Anaqua.

– Sentinel Capital Partners LLC acquired electrical products manufacturer NSI Industries LLC.

– Investcorp partnered with Public Sector Pension Investment Board on an investment in tax, accounting and advisory firm PKF O'Connor Davies LLP. Capstone Partners was financial adviser and Levenfeld Pearlstein was legal adviser to PKF O'Connor Davies. Gibson Dunn was legal adviser to Investcorp. Weil Gotshal & Manges was legal adviser to PSP Investments.

– Boathouse Capital is set to exit its investment in IMPLAN Group, LLC, a provider of economic analytics software, following an investment in IMPLAN by Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC Raymond James was financial adviser and Ballard Spahr was legal adviser to IMPLAN and Boathouse. Solomon Partners was financial adviser and Mintz was legal adviser to Charlesbank.

