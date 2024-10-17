Morgan Stanley to sell Sila Services; Asterion, Telefónica agree to sell Nabiax

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners agreed to sell US plumbing and electrical services provider Sila Services to the private equity business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Debevoise & Plimpton was Morgan Stanley Capital Partners' legal adviser. William Blair was lead financial adviser to Sila, with co-advisory support from Robert W. Baird & Co. Goldman Sachs & Co LLC was exclusive financial adviser and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP was legal counsel to Goldman Sachs.

– Aermont Capital LLP agreed to acquire Spanish datacenter group Digital Data Centre Bidco SL, which does business as Nabiax, from Asterion Industrial Partners and Telefónica Infra SL.

– Thoma Bravo LP agreed to sell a minority stake in US-based data analytics company Qlik Technologies Inc. to a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Guggenheim Securities LLC is financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is legal adviser to Thoma Bravo. Evercore is financial adviser and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is legal adviser to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

– Japan Industrial Partners Inc. agreed to sell 93% of Japanese computer-maker VAIO Corp. to Nojima Corp.

