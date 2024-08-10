 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/leonard-green-ffl-exit-eyemart-express-oita-acquires-ignition-point-83645098 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Leonard Green, FFL exit Eyemart Express; Oita acquires Ignition Point
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Everlane Equity Partners LLC invested in government relations and public affairs firm Monument Advocacy. Lakeside Partners was financial adviser and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner was legal adviser to Monument. Holland & Knight was legal adviser to Everlane.

– Leonard Green & Partners LP and FFL Partners LP-backed eye care provider Eyemart Express LLC is set to be acquired by Vision Service Plan.

– Oita Venture Capital Co. Ltd. acquired IT consultant IGNITION POINT Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– CC Capital Management LLC acquired insurer ManhattanLife of America Insurance Co. as part of an agreement with The Westaim Corp. to form an integrated insurance and asset management platform.

