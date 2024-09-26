 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/legal-general-to-sell-cala-group-american-healthcare-reit-buys-trilogy-reit-83452241 content esgSubNav
Legal & General to sell CALA Group; American Healthcare REIT buys Trilogy REIT
Legal & General to sell CALA Group; American Healthcare REIT buys Trilogy REIT

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Patron Capital Ltd. and Sixth Street Partners LLC agreed to acquire CALA Group Ltd. from Legal & General Group PLC for nearly $1.53 billion. The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAHC3 Trilogy JV LLC, a subsidiary of American Healthcare REIT Holdings LP acquired a 23.4% stake in Trilogy REIT Holdings for $252 million from NorthStar Healthcare Income OP.

New York-based homebuilding producer HomeSquare LLC acquired the premier residential concierge services provider Palace Guards. Tolerance Capital LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HomeSquare LLC.

