KKR-led group to exit Metro Pacific Hospital; Bridgepoint mulls bid for Esker

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– A KKR & Co. Inc.-led consortium began the process of selling its entire stake in Philippine private hospital operator Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the process. The US private equity firm is in initial talks with minority shareholder Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the hospital operator's original owner, to explore its interest in acquiring a stake, according to the report.

– Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. intends to raise as much as $3 billion to acquire KKR's 53.8% stake in pharmaceutical company J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. India-based Torrent is seeking financing from banks such as Barclays PLC, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered PLC.

– EQT AB (publ) and Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP are considering buying Advent Partners-backed Compass Education Pty. Ltd., The Australian reported. Warburg Pincus LLC is also interested in buying Compass Education, according to the report, citing speculation in the market.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. is considering a €3 billion sale of Dutch salt and chemicals producer Nobian Holding BV, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Carlyle held talks with investment banks to prepare for a potential sale process, which is expected to begin next year, according to the report.

– Bridgepoint Group PLC is exploring a takeover bid for French software provider Esker SA, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The UK private equity firm has reportedly been working with advisers on a potential offer.

