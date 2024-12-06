KKR leads Loscam chase; Blackstone weighs Alinamin sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is considered the most likely buyer of pallets business Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd.'s Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia operations. Other potential acquirers include Brookfield Corp. and EQT AB (publ), The Australian reported. As many as 10 would-be buyers are evaluating the business, a portion of which was up for sale for about $2 billion last year, the report added.

– Blackstone Inc.'s offer for music rights business Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. increased to $1.58 billion, from $1.57 billion in April, See News reported. Other revisions to the takeover mean it now requires approval from 75% of Hipgnosis shareholders, the report added.

– Blackstone Inc. is weighing the sale of Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Blackstone is working with financial advisers on the potential sale, the report added.

