KKR in talks to sell Laser Clinics Australia; Carlyle considers exiting Flender

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is in talks to sell Australian cosmetic treatments provider LCA Franchising Pty. Ltd., trading as Laser Clinics Australia, to European private equity firms for over A$1 billion, The Australian reported, citing sources.

– Bain Capital LP is in discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Indian gold loan provider Manappuram Finance Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The private equity firm reportedly plans to acquire a 10%-11% stake in Manappuram, inject 20 billion Indian rupees into the company through preferential allotment, and make a voluntary open offer for an additional 25% of the business. Manappuram Managing Director and CEO Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar denied any plans to divest, while Bain declined to comment, according to the report.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. is exploring exit options for Germany-based mechanical and electrical parts maker Flender GmbH, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The alternatives being considered include an IPO or sale of Flender, according to the people cited in the report, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

– Everstone Capital Asia Pte. Ltd. is considering exit strategies for healthcare companies Translumina Therapeutics LLP and Everlife Holdings Pte Ltd., with IPO as the most likely option, The Hindu Business Line reported, citing sources. Everstone will combine the two businesses for the IPO, which will likely occur next year, according to the report.

