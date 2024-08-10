Kimco Realty acquires shopping center operator Waterford; CBRE to buy 60 Grader

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.
Retail real estate investment trust Kimco Realty Corp. acquired the open-air shopping center operator Waterford Lakes Town Center LLC for about $320 million.
Real estate brokerage company ERA Wilder Realty Inc. acquired Sand Dollar Real Estate Inc., a property management and island vacation rental services provider, from Lynn Pierotti.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. agreed to acquire Raise Commercial Real Estate Inc., a transformative digital real estate platform operator.
- Author
- Meerub Anjum
- Theme
- Real EstateRetail & Consumer Products