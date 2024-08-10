 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/kimco-realty-acquires-shopping-center-operator-waterford-cbre-to-buy-60-grader-83640390 content esgSubNav
Kimco Realty acquires shopping center operator Waterford; CBRE to buy 60 Grader

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Retail real estate investment trust Kimco Realty Corp. acquired the open-air shopping center operator Waterford Lakes Town Center LLC for about $320 million.

CBRE Group Inc. agreed to acquire Norway-based commercial real estate brokerage firm 60 Grader Næringsmegling As. Eleven professionals from 60 Grader's team will become part of CBRE post deal closing. The transaction is subject to a regulatory conditions.

Real estate brokerage company ERA Wilder Realty Inc. acquired Sand Dollar Real Estate Inc., a property management and island vacation rental services provider, from Lynn Pierotti.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. agreed to acquire Raise Commercial Real Estate Inc., a transformative digital real estate platform operator.

