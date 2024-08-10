Kimco Realty acquires shopping center operator Waterford; CBRE to buy 60 Grader

commercial real estate brokerage firm

60 Grader Næringsmegling As

CBRE Group Inc. agreedto acquire Norway-based. Eleven professionals from 60 Grader's team will become part of CBRE post deal closing. The transaction is subject to a regulatory conditions.

Real estate brokerage company ERA Wilder Realty Inc. acquired Sand Dollar Real Estate Inc., a property management and island vacation rental services provider, from Lynn Pierotti.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. agreed to acquire Raise Commercial Real Estate Inc., a transformative digital real estate platform operator.

