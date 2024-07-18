In Play: Direct Capital weighs Fisher Funds bid; L Catterton eyes Bateel sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Direct Capital Pvt. Equity Ltd. is weighing a bid for investment manager Fisher Funds Management Ltd., The Australian reported. Fisher Funds is 34% owned by TA Associates Management LP, the report noted.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is considering selling shipping container business Goodpack Ltd., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plan. A sales process could kick off in the third or fourth quarter if there is buyer interest, the report added.

– Arcline Investment Management LP is in talks to acquire Collins Hoist and Winch, a unit of RTX Corp.'s Collins Aerospace division, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could value the unit at $500 million or more, the report added.

– Allegro Funds Pty. Ltd. is in the running to acquire Fletcher Building Ltd. plumbing supply unit Tradelink, The Australian reported. Other private equity firms once targeting Tradelink, including Pacific Avenue Capital Partners LLC and Anchorage Capital Partners, are believed to have left the bidding process, the report added.

– L Catterton Partners is eyeing a sale of its roughly 20% stake in gourmet food business Bateel International LLC, Gulf News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. L Catterton invested in Bateel in 2015, the report added.

– Lone Star Americas Acquisitions Inc. is nearing a deal to sell property developer Quintain Ireland to TPG Inc., The Irish Times reported. The business is the third-largest residential developer in Ireland, the report added.

– Warburg Pincus LLC and TPG Inc. are among the potential bidders for NCR Voyix Corp.'s digital banking business, Thomson Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The unit generates about 20% of NCR Voyix's annual revenue, the report added.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. is in talks to acquire Baxter International Inc. kidney care unit Vantive, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Exclusive negotiations began in June, the report added.

– Francisco Partners Management LP and KKR & Co. Inc. are weighing bids for educational software provider Instructure Holdings Inc., Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Thoma Bravo LP owns more than 80% of the company's stock, the report added.

