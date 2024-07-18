Hines offers to buy stake in Lar Espana for $1.1B; Infinite to acquire LandVault

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Hines European Real Estate Partners III, a fund managed by Hines Interests Ltd. Partnership and Grupo Lar Inversiones Inmobiliarias sa, made a voluntary cash tender offer to acquire remaining majority stake in Spain-based Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI SA from Brandes Investment Partners LP and Eurosazor. The transaction is valued at $1.1 billion.

Infinite Reality Inc. agreed to acquire WAM Group Ltd., a real estate company trading as LandVault, from investor group including Notion Capital Managers LLP, Speedinvest GmbH, Founders Factory Ltd., Shard Capital Partners LLP, Force Over Mass Capital LLP and others. The all-stock transaction is valued at $450 million.

Lamacchia Realty Inc. acquired properties and brokerage services provider Berkshire Dream Home LLC.

