Hilton Grand buys Citadines Kyoto; Keystone Pacific acquires Colorado Property

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. acquired the residential properties operator Citadines Kyoto Gojo Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha from hotel and resort real estate investment trust CapitaLand Ascott Trust for $41.7 million.

Residential properties manager Keystone Pacific Property Management LLC acquired Colorado Property Management Group.

Ohio-based real estate agency Keller Williams Excel Realty acquired Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty LLC.

