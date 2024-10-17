 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/hilton-grand-buys-citadines-kyoto-keystone-pacific-acquires-colorado-property-85779209 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Hilton Grand buys Citadines Kyoto; Keystone Pacific acquires Colorado Property
Case Study

A Sports Team Navigates Business Through Disruptive Times

Case Study

A Sports League Maximizes Revenue from Media Rights

Blog

Japan M&A By the Numbers: Q4 2023

Case Study

An Investment Bank Taps S&P's Real Estate Modeling Expertise


Hilton Grand buys Citadines Kyoto; Keystone Pacific acquires Colorado Property

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. acquired the residential properties operator Citadines Kyoto Gojo Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha from hotel and resort real estate investment trust CapitaLand Ascott Trust for $41.7 million.

Residential properties manager Keystone Pacific Property Management LLC acquired Colorado Property Management Group.

Ohio-based real estate agency Keller Williams Excel Realty acquired Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty LLC.

SNL Image

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.