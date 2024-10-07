Healthcare takes sector risk spotlight; PE interest in pet sector cools

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Healthcare is taking a turn in the sector risk spotlight, ending an extended run by the consumer discretionary sector, at least temporarily.

S&P Global Market Intelligence scans the US public sector for signs of risk each quarter, analyzing investor sentiment, the latest updates to corporate guidance and the output of a model that estimates credit risk across the spectrum of listed companies. Those signals do not often point in the same direction, but the consumer discretionary sector has been a frequent risk leader since 2023.

That changed in the second quarter. The healthcare sector recorded a significant quarter-over-quarter increase in probability of default. A steady rise in bearish sentiment among the sector's investors also brought healthcare into second place behind consumer discretionary on sector-by-sector rankings of the percentage of shares sold short out of all outstanding shares.

That could signal a buying opportunity for private equity. Rising risk tends to pull down valuations, potentially creating lower-cost entry points for private equity fund managers, but the companies have to prove they can manage debt and grow.

CHART OF THE WEEK: Slower private equity dealmaking in the pet sector

⮞ Private equity dealmaking in the pet sector got off to a slow start in 2024, with the $43.5 million in announced transaction value in the second quarter through June 18 representing an 81% decline compared to the same period in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

⮞ The cooling off followed a surge of private equity investment in pet sector businesses in 2023, when private equity-backed dealmaking reached $2.89 billion, its highest mark in at least four years.

⮞ That was largely due to one mastiff-sized deal announced in November 2023: Blackstone Inc.'s $2.3 billion acquisition of online pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. The deal closed earlier this year in February.

TOP DEALS AND FUNDRAISING

– EQT Private Capital Asia's Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII agreed to buy Keywords Studios PLC in a deal valuing the London-based video game services provider at about £2.2 billion.

– Wendel agreed to buy an approximately 50% stake in Spanish education company Globeducate from Providence Equity Partners LLC for about €625 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

– New Mountain Capital LLC raised $15.4 billion at the close of its New Mountain Partners VII fund and related vehicles. It is the firm's seventh fund focusing on making control and control-oriented investments.

– Lone Star Americas Acquisitions Inc., commonly known as Lone Star Funds, held the final close for Lone Star Fund XII LP with about $5.3 billion in total capital.

– Ardian secured $3.2 billion for Ardian Co-Investment Fund VI SLP. The vehicle is already about 40% invested across 18 transactions.

– Lee Equity Partners LLC pulled in about $1.3 billion for Lee Equity Partners Fund IV LP. The fund invests in middle-market financial and healthcare services companies.

MIDDLE-MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

– Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP agreed to sell its stake in London-based data services and technology company Independent Transition Management Ltd. to Lumera.

– Blackford Capital Associates II Inc. acquired Industrial Molding Corp., maker of injection molded plastic products, from NN Inc. Industrial Molding marks the first add-on acquisition for Davalor Mold, Blackford's portfolio company.

– Aurora Capital Partners added litigation support services provider First Legal Deposition Services LLC to its portfolio.

– Good Springs Capital LP closed on an investment in Kimbel Mechanical Systems Inc., a mechanical contractor.

FOCUS ON: CONSTRUCTION AND ENGINEERING

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is set to buy Swedish general contractor Serneke Sverige AB in a deal with seller Serneke Group AB.

– Brightstar Capital Partners LP agreed to buy engineering, architecture and consulting firm Stratus Team LLC from Godspeed Capital Management LP.

– Portobello Capital Gestión SGEIC SA purchased a 24.78% stake in Madrid-based infrastructure services provider Serveo Servicios SAU from Ferrovial SE.

