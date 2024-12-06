Global venture capital funding rounds down in May

The value of global private equity and venture capital funding rounds fell to $22.78 billion in May, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 4%.

The number of funding rounds dropped 24% to 1,137 during the same period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On a monthly basis, the value of private equity and venture capital-backed funding rounds increased 30% from $17.48 billion, while the number of transactions fell 18.7% from 1,398.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications industry dominated global venture capital investments in May, attracting 55% of the total value. It was followed by the healthcare sector, which accounted for 13.9% of the total.