Global private equity fundraising dips in the first half of 2024

Global private equity fundraising declined in the first half, with capital raised amounting to $365.75 billion, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Preqin.

If the fundraising pace continues at the same rate for the remainder of the year, then 2024 will mark a roughly 20% decline compared to the $919.27 billion raised in 2023. The number of funds closed is also on track for another down year, with 704 reported in the first half compared to the full-year 2023 total of 2,590.

Despite the lower data, Fraser van Rensburg, founder and managing partner at placement agent Asante Capital believes that the first half has actually been better for fundraising than in 2023.

In the first half, stabilizing interest rates and inflation and signs of improving public markets over the last nine to 12 months created conditions for an improved fundraising environment, van Rensburg said. "M&A activity is the final variable there that has not really recovered fully, but it has started getting slightly better."

The number of final fund closings does not necessarily point to a lackluster market for raising capital but can be low due to a backlog of funds that did not close in 2023. "It's almost like the aftereffect of that bad market spilled into 2024," van Rensburg said.