Galderma owners seek $1.2B stake sale; private equity firms bid for Theobroma

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– EQT AB (publ), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte. Ltd. are looking to sell a $1.2 billion stake in Swiss dermatology company Galderma Group AG, Bloomberg News reported, citing a statement. The shareholders plan to sell 13 million shares.

– Indian patisserie chain Theobroma Foods Pvt. Ltd. received binding acquisition bids from Bain Capital LP, The Carlyle Group Inc. and ChrysCapital LLP in the week of Aug. 26, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development. The sellers will likely choose the highest among these submitted bids, unless a new offer comes in at a higher price, the report added.

– National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. is likely to sell Athaang Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.'s road assets to Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. for 40 billion Indian rupees, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development. Athaang's five road assets in India are 230 km in total.

