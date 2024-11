Fulcrum Capital sells Belvika Trade; Artemis acquires Diamond Antenna

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Fulcrum Capital Partners Inc. sold Canadian packaging company Belvika Trade & Packaging Ltd. to Red Arts Capital Management LLC portfolio company Coregistics. Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP were Red Arts Capital legal advisers. Houlihan Lokey was Belvika's financial adviser.

– Artemis Capital Partners Management Co. acquired US radar and satellite parts maker Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corp. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo were Artemis' legal advisers. Stites & Harbison and Polsinelli were Diamond Antenna's legal advisers.

– Charme Capital Partners Ltd. agreed to acquire the subsidiaries of German pharmaceutical company Centogene NV for about €8.7 million.

