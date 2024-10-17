Fortress buys majority stake in Gyptech; Activant leads $30M round for Cardless

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC's affiliates acquired a majority stake in Canada-based Gyptech, a company engaged in the design, construction and commissioning of equipment for both gypsum wallboard and asphalt shingle manufacturing. Moelis & Co. LLC was Fortress' exclusive financial adviser.

– Activant Capital Group LLC led a $30 million growth investment round for San Francisco-based Cardless Inc., which partners with brands to design and manage co-branded credit card programs.

– Frasers Group PLC announced the conclusion of an agreement for the acquisition of South Africa-based sports and outdoor goods retailer Holdsport Ltd. from Old Mutual Private Equity and Holdsport's management. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months. Nedbank CIB serves as financial adviser to Frasers Group, and Investec Bank PLC serves as financial adviser to Holdsport.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.