FC, Telsec propose to buy stake in Melcor; Hunt Cos. buys Atlantic Marine

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. and Telsec Property Corp. proposed to acquire a 9.9% stake in Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust for C$6.4 million.

Texas-based military housing provider Hunt Cos. Inc. acquired Atlantic Marine Corps Communities LLC from Lendlease Corp. Ltd. The acquisition will also provide Hunt Cos. with 7,900 housing units across eight major military installations, taking its total footprint to 60,000 homes.

