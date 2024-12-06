Education services investment fades; funding slips for IT startups

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

The pandemic-era shift to remote learning boosted private equity investment in education services, though that tailwind is tapering.

Private equity and venture capital investment in the education services sector declined 47% year over year to $4.60 billion in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That total was more than 55% lower compared with the $10.26 billion invested in the sector in 2020, when a massive switch from in-person to at-home learning put a spotlight on companies providing online education tools and services.

The decline in investment appears set to continue in 2024 after a lackluster first quarter, when the sector drew just $260 million from private equity investors, its second-lowest quarterly total in at least four years.

Still, some see a turnaround brewing, partly because investor focus has shifted from education software to consolidation opportunities in the fragmented early education space.

CHART OF THE WEEK: Early-stage IT funding slides

⮞ In the first quarter, US and Canadian IT startups secured just $910 million from private equity and venture capital firms across 215 transactions, their lowest quarterly total since the first quarter of 2021, Market Intelligence data shows.

⮞ Both the value and volume of investment also fell sequentially from $1.21 billion across 307 transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024.

⮞ Software testing startup Antithesis posted the largest early-stage funding round of the first quarter with a $47 million seed funding round in February.

TOP DEALS AND FUNDRAISING

– X.AI Corp. raised $6 billion in a series B funding round. Andreessen Horowitz LLC, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Valor Management LLC and Vy Capital were among the investors participating in the round.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is acquiring an indirect minority stake in the Canadian clean energy transmission project, Labrador Island Link LP, from Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Island Link Inc. for C$1.19 billion.

– An investor group led by Energy Capital Partners LLC agreed to buy Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC in a deal valuing the renewable energy company at about $2.56 billion.

– EQT Private Capital Asia secured $1.6 billion in total commitments at the final close of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership SCSp. The fund invests in midmarket companies across Asia.

– Ardian raised €530 million for its third-generation growth fund. The Ardian Growth Fund III is already close to 25% capital deployment.

– TVM Capital Healthcare Partners closed on about $250 million for TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund LP. The fund focuses on healthcare companies across Saudi Arabia.

MIDDLE-MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

– Dominus Capital LP recapitalized and participated in a funding round for Safe Haven Defense LLC, a provider of security window film solutions.

– LO3 Capital made an equity investment in plastic parts manufacturer NewCo Plastics LLC. The funding will support NewCo's purchase of Magenta LLC and its affiliates.

– Océan Participations SCR acquired a majority stake in French metal company CNI SAS.

FOCUS ON: EDUCATION SERVICES

– Sunrise Capital KK's Sunrise Capital IV fund, together with CLSA Capital Partners, purchased a majority stake in Japanese tutoring business Shinkyoiku Sogo Kenkyukai KK

– Sterling Partners and its affiliates agreed to acquire the remaining stake they do not already own in online education solutions provider Keypath Education International Inc. for about A$186.8 million.

– August Equity LLP invested through a round of funding in UK-based education services company Impact Futures Training Ltd.



