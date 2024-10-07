Deal Wrap: West Lane acquires Beauty Bakerie; FFL invests in Medicus IT

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– West Lane Capital Partners LLC acquired Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics Brand Inc. from an investor group that included Blue Consumer Capital LLC and New Voices Fund LP.

– FFL Partners LLC invested in healthcare-focused IT managed services provider Medicus IT LLC, which was previously backed by 424 Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to FFL. Baird was the exclusive financial adviser and Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP was legal adviser to Medicus IT.

– PSG Equity LLC invested in enterprise analytics platform Benchmark Analytics. Perella Weinberg Partners LP was financial adviser to Benchmark, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser.

– Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to acquire a minority stake in HgCapital LLP portfolio company team.blue, an online services provider. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

– Post Oak Energy Capital LP exited its investment in Layne Water Midstream Holdings LLC, a full-cycle water midstream business, as did Genesis Park Management LLC. A buyer was not named. Nomura Greentech was financial adviser and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal adviser to Post Oak and Genesis Park.

– Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to acquire Altor Equity Partners AB-backed artificial intelligence lab Silo AI Oy. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

– TVC Capital LLC-, Staley Capital Management LLC- and G-Bar Ventures-backed SmartAction LLC, which provides AI-powered virtual agents to contact centers, was acquired by Ai Software LLC.

– Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC acquired a stake in Improve International Ltd, a provider of veterinary postgraduate training and education, from RJD Partners Ltd. and members of Improve International's management team.

– Southfield Capital LP partnered with business coaching and training organization Business Development Resources LLC. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP provided legal counsel to Southfield, and Houlihan Lokey was exclusive financial adviser. Uplift Partners was the exclusive financial adviser to Business Development Resources.

– Limerston Capital LLP exited its investment in private label baked goods business Village Bakery, which was sold to Groupe Menissez.

