Deal Wrap: Warburg Pincus exits Aquila Air; Audax buys Avantor's clinical unit

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC agreed to sell a controlling interest in New York-based aircraft lessor Aquila Air Capital to Wafra Inc. Evercore was Aquila's financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser. Sidley Austin LLP was Wafra's legal adviser.

– Audax Management Co. LLC acquired the clinical services business of Avantor Inc. and rebranded it Resonant Clinical Solutions. Moelis & Co. LLC was Audax's financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP was its legal adviser. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was Avantor's financial adviser and Arnold & Porter was its legal adviser.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. sold its stake in UK-headquartered design automation and product configuration software provider DriveWorks Ltd. to Bechtle AG.

