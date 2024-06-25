Deal Wrap: Warburg Pincus, Accel invest in CData; Great Range adds to portfolio

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC, along with Accel Partners, provided about $350 million in growth capital to data connectivity solutions provider CData Software Inc. Updata Partners will continue as a significant investor in CData. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP was M&A counsel, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was financing counsel and William Blair & Co. LLC was financial adviser to Warburg. DLA Piper LLP was legal adviser and J.P. Morgan was financial adviser to CData.

– Great Range Capital LLC added Citadel Security Holdings Inc. to its portfolio. The private equity firm also provided funding for Citadel's acquisition of security patrol services business Metropolitan Protective Services LLC.

– Waterland Private Equity Investments BV is acquiring a majority stake in dacoso GmbH, an IT network integrator and data security provider. Dacoso founders Thomas Joswig and Horst Pohl, along with Felix Pohl and Robin Pohl, are selling their shares but will remain invested in the business. Hengeler Mueller advised Waterland on the deal.

– Hamilton Lane Inc. invested in Daphne Technologies, a platform facilitating distribution of alternative assets and increased efficiency of the fundraising process, alongside existing Daphne investors Apollo Global Management Inc. and Motive Partners. Daphne has integrated with Cobalt, Hamilton Lane's proprietary private markets data, analytics, forecasting and diligence platform, as part of the partnership.

– Kian Capital Partners LLC made a strategic investment in Diamond Landscaping Inc., which installs and maintains residential landscapes for high net worth clients.

