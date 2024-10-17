Deal Wrap: Warburg invests $125M in Contabilizei; Ant Capital to exit Rasin

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a minority stake in Brazilian accounting firm Contabilizei Contabilidade Ltda. for $125 million and became the firm's largest shareholder. Venture capital funds, including Kaszek Management SA, sold their stakes as part of the deal.

– Ant Capital Partners Co. Ltd. agreed to sell 97.2% of Tokyo-based luxury watch retailer Rasin Co. Ltd. to Yondoshi Holdings Inc. for more than $70 million.

– An investor group including Pelion Inc. agreed to sell US-based billing management software company Cacheflow Inc. to HubSpot Inc.

